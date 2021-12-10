The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KCET round 2 seat allotment result for undergraduate courses today. Candidates will be able to check their KCET allotment results on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka UGCET second seat allotment result 2021 will be published after 4.00 PM. Candidates will then be able to exercise choices from December 10 (10.00 PM) to 12 (11.59 PM). The last day to report at the colleges by Choice 1 candidates is December 16 (5.30 PM).

Here’s KCET round 2 seat allotment schedule.

Steps to check the KCET seat allotment result:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on Second Round Seat Allotment Result Link (when available) Key in your CET number Submit and check the allotment.

KCET 2021 was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shiftsfor Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The result was announced on September 20. The UGCET first seat allotment list was released on November 27.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.