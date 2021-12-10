West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the personality test admit card for the West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS) 2019. Candidates can check and download their hall ticket from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS 2019 Personality Test will be conducted on December 13 and 14 in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

A total of 44 candidates have been shortlisted for the PT round.

Here’s direct link to the PT schedule.

“The candidates are being called for the Personality Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, etc. ) to be produced on the date of the Personality Test,” reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER (FOR INTERVIEW/ PERSONALITY TEST)” Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.