Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Preliminary exam admit card for the post of Specialist Officer (SO). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO online Preliminary Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on December 26. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1828 vacancies. These include posts including IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the post of SO Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

IBPS has also released the booklet for the Preliminary exam. Candidates may check the same below:

Here’s the Information Handout.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary and Mains examination followed by the interview round. The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers’ cadre posts is tentatively scheduled in December 2021/ January 2022.