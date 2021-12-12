The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS exams in December 2021 session. The admit cards have been released for CS Executive and Professional exams. Students can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between December 21-30 in a single session: 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test.

The admit cards can be downloaded using the 17-digit Registration Number. Students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned in the admit card.

Steps to download ICSI admit card 2021:

Visit official website smash.icsi.edu Go to the link ‘E-Admit Card for CS Executive & Professional Programme (Old & New Syllabus) December,2021 Examination’ scrolling on the homepage Enter your 17-digit Registration Number and submit The ICSI CS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ICSI admit card Dec 2021.

Exam dates

CS Executive Programme: Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.



Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29. CS Professional Programme: Both Old and New Syllabus –December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

Here’s ICSI CS Executive and Professional December 2021 exam timetable.