The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for various recruitment exams due to being held in December and January. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

JKSSB will conduct the computer-based tests for various categories of posts in different Departments advertised in various Notifications from December 2 to January 12. Those include posts advertised under Advt Nos 07/2020 and 04/2020.

Moreover, any candidate who does not find his/her admit card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim.

The candidates are once again intimated that there shall be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination, JKSSB further said.

Here’s JKSSB admit card notice.

Steps to download JKSSB admit card 2021:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card/Hall Ticket for Computer Based Test (CBT) for the various posts w.e.f 20-12-2021 to 12-01-2022”

Key in your registration number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the JKSSB admit card Take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download JKSSB admit card.