The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has notified that the certificate verification for the post of Block Social Security Officer 2017 will be conducted on December 18 and 19, 2021. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from December 15 onwards.

A total of 321 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the certificate verification.

“Candidates shortlisted for Certificate Verification are advised to visit the website and download their Admission Letter in the link provided in What’s New of the Home Page of the website of the Commission from 15.12.2021 onwards by logging in their User Id and Password (Application No. is the User Id and Date Birth is the password) to appear the Certificate Verification on the scheduled date & time alongwith required documents as mentioned in the Admission letter,” reads the notification.

Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during certificate verification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on BSSO 2017 certificate verification admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.