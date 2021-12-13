The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Exams 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IES/ISS exam 2021 was held on July 16, 17 and 18. Qualified candidates were called for a personality test conducted on November 29, 30 and December 1.

UPSC had notified 15 vacancies in Indian Economic Service and 11 in Indian Statistical Service. The merit list includes the name and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the posts.

Steps to check UPSC IES/ISS final result 2021:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result” tab Click on the result link available against “Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021”

The UPSC result merit list will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSC IES/ISS final result 2021.