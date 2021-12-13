The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Statistical Assistant exam under Advt 04/2020. Candidates can download the answer key and question paper from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

JKSSB conducted the Junior Statistical Assistant exam from December 7 to 11. The answer key/question paper shall be available through the online link available on the website of the Board for four days till December 17 only.

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference. However, objections /representations through any other means shall not be entertained.

Candidates have to login with their Roll No, Date Of Birth, Select Date Of Examination and Batch Timing shown in their Admit Card to view their Response sheet, Question and Answer Key.

Here’s JKSSB answer key notice.

Steps to download JKSSB answer key 2021: