Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 76 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies from December 15 onwards at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 28, 2021. Applicants can pay the examination fee till January 30. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 2022.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 43 years as on July 1, 2021.

Candidates can check more details regarding educational qualification, pay scale, examination details, and other available in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration (OTR)” Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in, fill the application and submit Take a print of the form for future reference



The applicants will have to appear for the written exam. The exam will consist 100 marks objective type multiple choice questions and shall to be conducted for the duration of 2 hours.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.