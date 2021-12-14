Popular streaming service Netflix has announced cuts to its subscription rates by up to 60% in India. The announcement comes just a few weeks before Christmas and New Year.

According to the new rate card, Netflix will charge Rs 149 monthly for its Mobile-only plan (down from Rs 199 earlier). For the monthly Basic Plan, users will henceforth pay Rs 199 instead of Rs 499. Prices have also been cut for Standard and Premium plans. Check rates below.

It's happening! Everybody stay calm! 😱



In case you missed it, you can now watch Netflix on any device at #HappyNewPrices. pic.twitter.com/My772r9ZIJ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 14, 2021

Netflix new plans (monthly) Plan Mobile Basic Standard Premium Old price 199 499 649 799 New price 149 199 499 649

Under Basic, Standard and Premium plans, users can watch Netflix on up to 4 devices. The video quality and resolution vary.

According to PTI, Netflix vice president for content (India), Monika Shergill, said the streaming giant is slashing prices across plans for local and global users. “The biggest drop of 60 per cent is in the basic plan because we want the audiences to watch Netflix on a bigger screen or on any device, so that has gone down from Rs 499 to Rs 199,” Shergill toldthe news agency.

Since its launch in India in 2016, Netflix has been among the top OTT platform offering global and locally-made content to millions of its subscribers. In 2019, the company introduced a cheap novel mobile-only plan for Indian users.

Netflix competes with Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Hotstar and several other streaming services in the Indian market.