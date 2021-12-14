West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the written exam date for recruitment to the posts of Agragami in Civil Defence Organization. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Agragami written exam has been scheduled for December 26 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.00 PM. The e-admit cards will be available for download on the official website from December 15.

The WB Police Agragami written examination will have 85 Multiple Choice Objective Type Questions (MCQs) carrying one mark each. The duration of the examination will be 1 hour. Question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali). There will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

Here’s WB Police Agragami final exam notice.

The Board had conducted the physical tests (PMT/PET) in October and November this year.

WBPRB has notified 169 vacancies for Agragami (WBCEF) and 117 vacancies for Agragami (WWCD). The selection process includes PMT/PET, followed by written exam and interview.