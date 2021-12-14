All India Management Association (AIMA) has deferred the release of admit cards for the MAT 2021 computer-based test (CBT). Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from December 15 from the official website mat.aima.in.

The MAT computer-based test (CBT) will be held on December 19. The admit card will be available for download from 4.00 PM tomorrow, December 15.

Steps to download AIMA MAT admit card:

Visit the official website mat.aima.in/dec21/ On the homepage, click on MAT Admit Card link (when available) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

The MAT 2021 score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.