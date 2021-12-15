Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) will today, December 15, conclude the online applications for the Apprenticeship Training of Lineman from candidates who have completed ITI in the Wireman/Electrician trade. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website pspcl.in.

PSPCL has notified a total 600 Lineman apprentice posts for a training period of one year. Preference will be given to Punjab resident/domicile candidates.

Here’s PSPCL Lineman Apprentice recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates shall be ITI in Wireman or Electrician Trade. The certificate should be duly issued by NCVT/ScVT.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website pspcl.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ section and click on the ‘Apprenticeship Training of Lineman Session 2021’ link

Click on the new registration link Create profile, fill application form, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Download application form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for PSPCL Lineman recruitment 2021.

Selection process

Selection will be based purely on merit basis. The merit will be made as per marks obtained in ITI or Wireman or Electrician trade. The percentage marks obtained shall be rounded off to the nearest 2 decimal digit for preparing the merit. No weightage shall be given for higher qualifications. On the basis of merit list candidates shall be called for document checking.