The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result of Ayurvedic Medical Officer exam 2021. Candidates can download their result from Commission’s official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 380 candidates have been declared qualified in the examination. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

“The detailed programme for verification of original documents/ certificates will be notified shortly,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on September 26, 2021 in two sessions: Paper 1 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 PM and Paper 2 from 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notice containing Roll List of Candidates Selected for verification of original documents/certificates for recruitment to the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer(Advt. No. 02 of 2021-22)” The list of eligible candidates will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The OPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 170 vacancies of Ayurvedic Medical Officer. Online applications were invited in the months of May and June this year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.