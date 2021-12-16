Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Services Main Examination 2021. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Main 2021 will be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. The Main exam will be conducted for candidates who qualified the CSE Preliminary exam, the result of which was announced in October.

Here’s UPSC CSE Main exam timetable.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on CSE 2021 e-admit card link under What’s New link Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card Take a print for future reference

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 is being conducted to fill 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.

