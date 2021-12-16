Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key of the screening test for the post of Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer in Planning Services. Candidates can check the answer key available at Commission’s official website apsc.nic.in.

The Commission has also released the ‘Answer Key Claim Format’. Candidates can raise objections, if any, till December 20, 2021.

“No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified document will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on December 12, 2021 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies).

Here’s direct link to the notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab Click on the answer key link under “Screening test (OMR based) for the post of Asstt. Research Officer /Asstt. Planning Officer in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department, Assam vide advt No. 04/2021 dated 22-03-2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9 vacancies for Asstt. Research Officer /Asstt. Planning Officer posts in Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department, Assam. Online applications for the posts were invited in March and April this year.