The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released admit card for the personality test of West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the PT is scheduled to be conducted from December 20 to 23 in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM. The applicants will have to report at 10.30 AM and 1.00 PM, respectively.

The candidates are being called for the Personality Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents (e.g., Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, etc) to be produced on the date of the Personality Test, reads the notice.

Steps to download the PT admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER (FOR INTERVIEW/ PERSONALITY TEST)” Click on West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021 PT admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

