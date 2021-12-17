Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the MHT CET CAP round 2 seat allotment result today, December 17. Registered candidates will be able to check their CAP 2 seat allotment result at the official website fe2021.mahacet.org.

The online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through the candidate’s login was done from December 13 to 15. The Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II was displayed on December 12.

Candidates who have registered for MHT-CET 2021 are not required to pay any fee for registration for admission. However other candidates who have obtained score which is valid for admission in JEE (Main) and have not registered for MHT-CET 2021 are required to pay Rs 800 (General category) or Rs 600 (reserved) online.

Steps to check the result