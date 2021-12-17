Xavier School of Management will soon release admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website xatonline.in.

The XAT 2022 admit card will be released on December 20, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022 (Sunday). The XAT score will be used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

XAT 2022 would be conducted across India in various states including Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, and others.

Steps to download XAT 2022 admit card

Visit the official website xatonline.in On the homepage, click on XAT 2022 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.