Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the MHT CET CAP round 2 seat allotment result has been released. Registered candidates will be able to check their CAP 2 seat allotment result available at the official website fe2021.mahacet.org.

The online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through the candidate’s login was done from December 13 to 15. The Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II was displayed on December 12.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website fe2021.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on MHT CET CAP 2 seat allotment result Key in your login details and submit Check and download the allotment result Exercise option and pay fee as instructed

Here’s direct link provisional seat allotment result.

Direct link to CAP Round II MH Cut Off.

Direct link to CAP Round II AI Cut Off

Candidates who have registered for MHT-CET 2021 are not required to pay any fee for registration for admission. However other candidates who have obtained score which is valid for admission in JEE (Main) and have not registered for MHT-CET 2021 are required to pay Rs 800 (General category) or Rs 600 (reserved) online.

