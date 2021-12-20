ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till January 10, 2022 upto 11.55 PM at the official website iari.res.in.

The online objective type examination (CBT) will be conducted between January 25 to February 5, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years, whereas the maximum age limit is 30 years as on January 10, 2022. The maximum age limit for Serving regular employees of ICAR is 58 years as on January 10, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation pass from a recognized Board. Candidate must specifically indicate the percentage of marks obtained (calculated to the nearest two decimals) in the relevant column of the application form. Where percentage of marks is not awarded by the University but only CGPA/OGPA is awarded, the same shall be converted into percentage in terms of conversion norms of university in this regard, besides indicating the CGPA/OGPA in the application form. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the candidates from UR/OBC-NCL(NCL)/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, of which Rs 700 is examination fee and 300 is registration fee. The candidates from Women/ Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/ExServicemen/PwD category will have to pay Rs 300.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website iari.res.in Click on “Recruitment Cell” tab Click on Technician (T-1) application window Register and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Exam Plan

The Computer Based Test/Examination shall consist of Objective Type 100 Questions with 4 multiple choice answers out of which candidate has to choose one correct answer only. Each question carries one mark. For each wrong answer ¼ (0.25) mark shall be deducted.

Qualifying marks in written test/CBT is prescribed as 40% for UR, 30% for SC/OBC-NCL/EWS and 25% for ST.

