Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the upcoming Village Development Officer exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB VDO Preliminary exam will be conducted on December 27 and 28. The exam will be conducted in two sessions every day: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 and 4.30 PM.

Steps to download RSMSSB VDO admit card 2021:

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on link for Village Development Officer Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Choose exam, enter Application No and date of birth and login The RSMSSB Computor admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 3896 VDO posts. The Board will select candidates on the basis of a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam. Candidates who clear the VDO Prelim exam will then appear for the Main exam in February 2022.