Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Clerks. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 20, 2022. Candidates will be able to submit their online applications till January 29.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 19 posts of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha, Cuttack.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate must not be less than the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed +3 in Arts/Science/Commerce or possess such other qualification as are equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of Computer skills are eligible to apply for the post.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Written Exam, Computer Skill Test (practical) and Certificate Verification.

Steps to apply for OSSC Junior Clerk recruitment 2021: