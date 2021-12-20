Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Candidates can check the schedule on UPPSC’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021 will be conducted on January 23, 2022. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 to 11.30 AM and 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

The recruitment exam will be held for 281 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others. The online application process commenced on August 13 and concluded on September 13.

The admit cards will be released soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.