Xavier School of Management has deferred the release of admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website xatonline.in from December 22 onwards. The admit card was supposed to release today.

The XAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022 (Sunday). The XAT score will be used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

XAT 2022 would be conducted across India in various states including Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, and others.

Steps to download XAT 2022 admit card: