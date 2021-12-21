The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will today, December 21, release the round 1 seat allotment result INI CET January 2022 batch. Students will be able to check the allotment result at the official website aiimsexams.org.

Once the result is out, online acceptance of allotted seat, reporting and submission of documents and fee can be done by the applicants between December 22 to 27.

Earlier, INI CET 2022 mock allotment result was declared.

The INI CET 2022 counselling schedule was released in the first week of December. Candidates were asked to register for INI CET counselling from December 10 and exercise the selection option for the mock round by December 12 (5.00 PM). The INI CET mock seat allotment result was declared on December 14. The mock round was being conducted to familiarise students with the allotment process.

Here’s INI CET Counselling 2021 schedule.

Steps to check INI CET 2022 allotment result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.org Go to ‘Academic Courses’ — ‘INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))‘ Click on the result link Login using credentials The INI CET mock allotment result will appear on screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The INI CET 2022 for the January session was held on November 14 (Sunday). Through INI CET 2022, admission will be given in postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.