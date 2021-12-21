National Testing Agency (NTA) has released UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles Phase 2 exam admit card. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET Phase 2 exams for both December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be conducted on December 24, 26 and 27 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test is held for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor

On Day 1 (December 24), the exam will be held for subjects Bengali Group-1 and Group-2 in two different shifts. On Day 2 (December 26), the exam for the subject Kannada will be in shift 1 and Hindi Group-1 and Group-2 in shift 2. On Day 3 (December 27), Sanskrit and Home Science will be held in shift 1 and 2 respectively.

To download the admit card, candidates need to use their Application No and Date of Birth or Application Number and Password to login.

Here’s UCN NET Phase 2 exam schedule.

Steps to download UGC NET admit card:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card link Key in your Application No and date of birth/ Password The UGC NET admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download UGC CET admit card 2021.

About UGC NET 2021

The Agency conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.