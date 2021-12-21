Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has deferred the online application deadline for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates can now register on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till December 24, 2021.

The other terms and conditions shall remain the same, reads the notice.

The Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam will be held at Srinagar and Jammu for which candidate(s) shall exercise an option.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas candidates from reserved category will have to pay the fee of Rs 500.

Steps to register for CCE Mains 2021

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Applications” under Recruitment tab Click on “Combined Competitive (Mains)” Login and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam is being conducted to fill up 187 vacancies in various state departments including administrative service, police service and accounts service. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.