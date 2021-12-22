Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the online registrations for admission to various PhD courses today, December 22, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam at ignou.ac.in upto 5.00 PM.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 16, 2022 (Sunday). The test will be held for the duration of 180 minutes (3.00 hour) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM in English and Hindi language.

Important Dates

Commencement of IGNOU PhD registration: December 5

Last date to register for PhD entrance exam: December 22

Last date to pay the fee: December 23

Application correction process: December 24 to 26

Date of Examination: January 16

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Master’s Degree from a University recognised by UGC in the relevant discipline with at least 55% marks (for General category) in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and [50%marks in the case of SC,ST and OBC(Non-creamy Layer)/Differently-Abled and other categories of candidates as per the decision of UGC from time to time, or for those who had obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September,1991] excluding grace marks. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general (UR)/OBC-(NCL)/General EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to candidates from Third Gender/SC/ST/PwD category.

Here’s direct link to the Information Brochure.

Steps to register for PhD entrance exam

Visit the official website ignou.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “IGNOU PhD Registration 2021” Fill in the online application with qualification details Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for PhD entrance exam courses.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.