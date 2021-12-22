National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released notification regarding the public examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses to be conducted during April/May 2022. The registration for fresher/ unsuccessful learners of previous examination will commence on January 1, 2022 and conclude on January 31, 2022 at nios.ac.in.

The application process for registered learners/ appeared in the October/November 2021 examination will start on January 16, 2022 and end on January 31, 2022.

The registration dates for learners with late fee of Rs 100 per subject is February 1 to 10, 2022, whereas for all learners with consolidated late fee of Rs 1500 per learner is February 11 to 20, 2022.

Here’s direct link to the notice.

Meanwhile, NIOS has released the date sheet for theory exams for January 2022 for vocational courses and DElEd. As per the notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 3 to 12, 2022.

The admit card will be available from December 24, 2021.

The NIOS Theory Exam for January 2022 for Vocational Courses and

D. El. Ed. (Offline J & K) is scheduled from 3rd January 2022 to 12th January 2022. The date sheet of Theory Exam is available on NIOS website https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2@ANI @PibLucknow @PIBHRD @PTI_News @ANI pic.twitter.com/Y0KPBBRnaO — NIOS (@niostwit) December 21, 2021

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.