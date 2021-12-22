Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket/admit card for the Rajyaseva or State Services Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2021 will be held on January 2, 2022, for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra state government. MPSC has notified a total of 290 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

Candidates are advised to read instructions given in the admit card notice.

Steps to apply for MPSC hall ticket 2021:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in and go to ‘Login’ tab Login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password Click on the admit card link The MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download MPSC hall ticket 2021.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by Main exam (800 marks) and personal interviews (100 marks).