The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2022 at its website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS-1 exam 2022 will be held on April 10, 2022, for admission to 341 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence from January 2023. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

The online application process for UPSC CDS-1 2022 has commenced today and interested candidates can apply at the official website upsconline.nic.in till January 11 (6.00 PM). Candidates (Female/SC/ST candidates are exempted) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 for the application.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying.

Here’s UPSC CDS-1 exam 2022 official notification.

Vacancy details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala— 22

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad— 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 117th SSC (Men) (NT) — 170

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 31st SSC Women (NT) — 17

Age

(i) For IMA — Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2, 1999 and not later than January 1, 2004 only are eligible.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy — Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2, 1999 and not later than January 1, 2004 only are eligible.

(iii) For Air Force Academy — 20 to 24 years as on January 1, 2023.

(iv) For Officers’ Training Academy — (SSC Course for men) unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2, 1998 and not later than January 1, 2004 only are eligible.

(v) For Officers’ Training Academy — (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried are eligible. They should have been born not earlier than January 2, 1998 and not later than January 1, 2004.

Educational qualification

(i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy — Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

(iii) For Air Force Academy — Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Selection process

The UPSC CDS Competitive examination comprises: (a) Written examination; (b) Interview for intelligence and personality test of such candidates as may be called for interview at one of the Services Selection Centres.

Steps to apply for UPSC CDS 2022 exam:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on apply link for CDS 2022 Fill Part 1 registration form, pay fee, upload documents Select exam centre and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022.