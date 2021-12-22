Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check the result merit list at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS II exam 2021 was held on November 14 for admission to 339 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence from July 2022.

As per the merit list, 6845 candidates have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board. The merit list contains the roll numbers of selected candidates.

UPSC CDS exam is the gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. There are 344 vacancies divided under five categories - IMA, INA, IAF, OTA (Men) and OTA (women).

Steps to check UPSC CDS 2 result 2021:

Visit official website upsc.gov.in Under What’s New section, click on the link ‘Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021’ Click on the PDF link The UPSC CDS result merit list will appear on screen Check result by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC CDS 2 result 2021.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview, UPSC has said in its notice.