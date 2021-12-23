Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the application deadline for the posts of Assistant District Attorney (ADA). Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in December 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 25 ADA vacancies.

Here’s direct link to the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years, whereas candidates applying for the post of ADA should not be more than the age of 35 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Professional degree in Law from a recognized University or its equivalent. At least two years experience as an advocate.

Application Fee

The applicants from General Category/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas SC/ST/OBC/EWS (Covered under BPL) category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 100. Ex-Servicemen of HP/ female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.