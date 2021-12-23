The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has announced the new exam date for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. UPTET exam was supposed to be held on November 28 but was canceled due to an alleged paper leak.

According to reports, the UPTET 2021 exam will be held on January 23, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Shift 2 from 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

The exam notification related to exam dates will be released on the official website updeled.gov.in. The admit card will be released on January 12 and the provisional answer key on January 27.

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.