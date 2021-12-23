Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the final answer key of the recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS) in Cooperative Department. Candidates can download the answer key from JKPSC’s official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The written Test was conducted on December 12, 2021. Suggestions were invited against the provisional answer key till December 15 upto 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Conduct of Written Examination for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperatives, 2021 - Final Answer Key.”

The answer key will get downloaded Check the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination which will consist 75 points followed by Viva-voce/ Interview round which will consist 25 points.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.