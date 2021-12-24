Union Bank of India (UBI) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Specialist Officers/Domain Experts on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website unionbankofindia.co.in till January 7, 2022.

UBI has notified a total of 25 vacancies of Manager and Senior Manager in different teams like Digital Team, Analytics Team, Economist Team, Research Team, API Management Team and Digital Lending & Fintech Team. Initially, the Contractual Engagement will be for the period of 3 years, with a periodic performance review. The location of the posting shall be Mumbai.

The age limit for the post of Manger is 25-35 and for Senior Manager is 30-40 years as on December 1, 2021.

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews. Intimation/ call letter for interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on Bank’s website.

Here’s UBI recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application fee

The total application fee for GEN/EWS & OBC is Rs 800 and for SC/ST/PWBD is Rs 150.

Steps to apply for Union Bank of India recruitment 2021:

Visit official website unionbankofindia.co.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Current Recruitment’ Click on the apply link for Specialist Officers/Domain Experts Register on the portal and login to apply Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UBI recruitment 2021.