Karnataka Police SI recruitment 2021 applications open for 70 Special Reserve SI posts
Karnataka State Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications from eligible candidates for filling up Special Reserve Sub Inspector posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website rec21.ksp-online.in till January 18, 2022.
The Board has notified a total of 70 vacancies for the post of Special Reserve SI in the Karnataka Police. Vacancies are available for men, women and transgender candidates.
Eligibility criteria
Age: 21-16 years. Upper age is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Any Bachelor’s degree from University recognised by UGC or equivalent.
Selection process
The Board will conduct a written exam and physical tests (PET and Endurance test) to select candidates.
Application fee
Candidates have to pay Rs 500 (General and OBC) or Rs 250 (SC/ST) as application fee.
Steps to apply for Karnataka Police SI recruitment 2021:
- Visit official website rec21.ksp-online.in
- Click on the registration link for the SI post
- Go to ‘New Application’ and complete application process
- Fill form, upload documents
- Pay fee and submit application
- Download form and take a printout for future reference.