Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) 2021. The registration for SSC CGL 2021 is open from today and will continue till January 23, 2022. Candidates can apply for the recruitment exam at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2021 Computer Based Test (Tier I) will be tentatively held in April 2022. The date of Tier II exam, which will be descriptive in nature, will be notified later.

SSC will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission.

Here’s SSC CGL 2021 Notification.

For all posts, the minimum educational qualification required is a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent. More details are in the notification.

The age limit varies for different posts in the range of 18-27, 18-30, 18-32 and 20-30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Candidates (except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM) will require to submit an application fee of Rs 100 while filling the form online. Online fee can be paid by candidates up to January 25.

The SSC CGL 2021 exam will be conducted in four tiers:

Tier-I: Computer Based Examination Tier-II: Computer Based Examination Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper) Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).

Steps to apply for SSC CGL 2021: