Today, December 24 is the last date to apply for 80 vacancies of Assistant Director (Law) in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The applicants will be able to submit their completely filled form till December 31, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 23 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in law from a recognised university and have knowledge in Computer Application on the date of application.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. The applicants from SC/ST/PwD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on ‘New User’ tab against Assistant Director (Law) in Group-B Service (ADL) and register yourself Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written examination, skill test in Computer Application (Practical), and Viva Voce Test. The qualifying marks for written examination is 45% for UR and SEBC candidates and 40% for SC/ST candidates in each paper.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.