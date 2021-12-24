The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has started the online application process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE 2022) today, December 24. Aspirants can apply on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in till January 10 upto 6.00 PM.

Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page can be done from January 11-13.

The WBJEE 2022 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on April 23 (Sunday), 2022 in an OMR-based mode. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Maths) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

The WBJEE admit cards will be available for download from April 18 onwards.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B category.

Steps to apply for WBJEE 2022

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for WBJEE 2022” link Register yourself by clicking on “New Candidate Registration” Login and apply for the exam Pay the fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

