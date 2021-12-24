Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised tentative date sheet for December Term End Examination (TEE) 2021. Students can check the exam schedule at the official website ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU will commence the December TEE from January 20, 2022 and will continue till February 23. The exams will be held in two shifts: morning shift (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM) and evening shift (2.00 to 5.00 PM). Hall Ticket for the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the exams.

The Term End Exams will be conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern for some of the programmes including BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW, CBCS-based bachelors and honors degree programmes among others.

Here’s IGNOU December TEE 2021 date sheet.

IGNOU has opened the portal for online submission of Examination Form for December TEE 2021. Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per course with a late fee of Rs 1100 from December 24 to 31.

In its notice, the varsity also informed that registration for courses is valid and not time-barred and required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of the programme.