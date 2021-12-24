Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class Preliminary Examination 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till January 13.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 63 posts of Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate under Advt. No. 270/2021. The preliminary exam will be held on March 12 (Saturday), 2022 at regional centers at Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Mumbai.

Here’s MPSC Civil Judge recruitment 2021 notification.

Details regarding eligibility criteria, reservations, etc are given in the official notification.

Selection process

MPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by a Main exam and a personal interview.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 394 (unreserved) or Rs 294 (reserved category).

Steps to apply for MPSC recruitment 2021:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.