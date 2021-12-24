Xavier School of Management has released the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 today, December 24. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website xatonline.in.

The XAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022 (Sunday). The XAT score will be used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

XAT 2022 would be conducted across India in various states including Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, and others.

Steps to download XAT admit card 2021:

Visit the official website xatonline.in On the homepage, click on XAT 2022 admit card link (when available)

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to XAT 2021 admit card.