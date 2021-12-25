Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 21 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer under the state Agriculture Department.

Here’s RPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Agriculture) or B.Sc. (Horticulture) Honours from a University. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. The application fee for BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for RPSC AAO recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Apply Online under Important Links tabs Register yourself and proceed with the application process Pay the required fee and submit the application Take a print of the form for future reference

Selection Process

RPSC will conduct a screening test for candidates. Qualified ones will be called for the interview round.