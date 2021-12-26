Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021 notification on the official website jssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam from January 15, 2022 onwards. The application window will open at 11.00 AM.

The last date to register for the exam is February 14, 2022. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from February 19 (11.00 AM) to 21, 2022.

Here’s the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 956 posts, of which 384 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Branch Officer, 322 for Junior Secretariat Assistant, 245 for Block Supply Officer, and 5 for Planning Assistant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Education Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduate degree of its equivalent. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved/EBC/BC/EWS category candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates SC/ST category.

Here’s JGGLCCE 2021 brochure.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.