Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to various vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 25 vacancies. These include, 11 of Fisheries Development Office, 6 of Agriculture Officer, 5 of Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, 2 of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade –II and 1 each of . Sericulture Officer, Technical Assistant and Assistant Director.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Refer to notification.

Here’s APPSC Advt 19/2021 recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Applicant must pay Rs 250 (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty Only) towards application processing fee and Rs 120/- (Rupees one hundred and twenty only) towards Examination Fee. Candidates from reserved category are exempted from payment of the examination fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by APPSC. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately.