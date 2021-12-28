Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will soon conclude the online application process for the 2020 Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET). Candidates can register themselves for the exam online at the official website peb.mp.gov.in. The last date to make corrections to the application form is January 2, 2021.

The Board will conduct the MPTET 2020 exam on March 5, 2022 for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Applicants can also check the exam details and rulebook available on the website.

Here’s the rulebook.

Applications were previously invited for the exam in January 2020, however, the exam was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates who have earlier registered for the exam need not apply again.

Here’s MPTET 2020 notice.

Examination Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC category.

Steps to apply for MP TET 2020

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Online Form’ tab Under the High School TET advertisement, click on the green button to apply Agree to the terms and conditions and click on proceed Click on ‘Profile Registration’ if not already registered. Otherwise, key in the login credentials and proceed to fill the remaining application form

Here’s direct link to apply.

MP Vyapam or PEB conducts the MPTET examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. TET certification is for 7 years from the date of issuance.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.