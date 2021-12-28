Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will soon commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Once started, interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till January 27, 2022.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from January 29 to 31, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 136 Assistant Professor posts. Vacancy details in the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants from unreserved category/in service candidates/government should not be more than the age of 40 years. The age limit for RBA/SC/ST/ALC/SLC is 43 years, whereas 42 years is for PwD candidates.

Educational Qualification: Good academic record as defined by the Concerned University with atleast 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed at the master’s degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. More details in the notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. Application fee is exempted for PHC.