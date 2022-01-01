Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the application deadline for admission to various PhD courses. As per the notice, interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the exam at ignou.ac.in till January 7, 2022.

The last date for payment of online application fee is January 8. The applicants will be able to make corrections to their application form from January 9 to 11, 2022.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period,” reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Master’s Degree from a University recognised by UGC in the relevant discipline with at least 55% marks (for General category) in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and [50%marks in the case of SC,ST and OBC(Non-creamy Layer)/Differently-Abled and other categories of candidates as per the decision of UGC from time to time, or for those who had obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September,1991] excluding grace marks. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general (UR)/OBC-(NCL)/General EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to candidates from Third Gender/SC/ST/PwD category.

Steps to register for PhD entrance exam

Visit the official website ignou.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “IGNOU PhD Registration 2021” Fill in the online application with qualification details Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for PhD entrance exam courses.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.